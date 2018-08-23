El alemán Weidmann ve pocas posibilidades de suceder a Draghi en el BCE

El alemán Jens Weidmann está viendo cómo sus expectativas de convertirse en el presidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) se debilitan, entre señales de que los asuntos comerciales en Bruselas están eclipsando las preocupaciones de Berlín por garantizar que su hombre controle la política monetaria.
La canciller Angela Merkel está centrada en que Alemania obtenga la presidencia de la Comisión Europea en lugar de apoyar a Weidmann, presidente del Bundesbank, para que suceda a Mario Draghi, informó el diario económico Handelsblatt el miércoles.
Merkel tendría mucho por hacer en ambos casos.
Ambos cargos se renovarán el próximo año. Weidmann tiene un potente perfil para acceder al banco central de la Eurozona, pero cuenta con una gran oposición en el sur de Europa. Asegurarse la presidencia de la Comisión Europea tampoco sería fácil, puesto que muchos estados de la UE muestran cautela ante la posibilidad de que un alemán se haga cargo de Bruselas.
El Bundesbank y un portavoz del Gobierno alemán rechazaron hacer declaraciones sobre la información del Handelsblatt, y fuentes cercanas a Merkel dijeron a Reuters que era demasiado pronto para determinar las prioridades de Alemania de cara a los puestos europeos.
Sin embargo, la presidencia de la Comisión Europea es crucial para liderar la política comercial de la UE, una cuestión crítica para Alemania.
Su economía orientada a las exportaciones está empezando a verse afectada por el impacto del creciente proteccionismo de EEUU, incluso pese a que el actual presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, tuviera cierto éxito el mes pasado al reducir las amenazas comerciales del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump.
Por su parte, el BCE ya ha indicado que quiere abandonar paulatinamente los estímulos monetarios sin precedentes implementados por Draghi - y al que Weidmann se opuso - para luchar contra la crisis financiera de la zona euro.
El próximo presidente del BCE simplemente gestionará esa salida, guiado por los datos económicos, y puede que no tenga la oportunidad de aplicar políticas más dinámicas.
