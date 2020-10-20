Estás leyendo: Alsa arranca el primer bus autónomo que circula en España

Alsa arranca el primer bus autónomo que circula en España

La compañía de transporte de viajeros pone en marcha una línea en el campus de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid integrado como un servicio regular más del sistema de transporte público de la comunidad.

Bus Autónomo de Alsa. E.P.
madrid

público

Alsa ha puesto en funcionamiento esta semana el primer bus autónomo que circula en España con pasajeros en un recorrido abierto al tráfico. Se trata de un servicio para los alumnos de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM), en su  campus de Cantoblanco, que se realiza en un vehículo autónomo 100% eléctrico, según informa la compañía de transporte de viajeros.

Este nuevo servicio está integrado en la red del Consorcio Regional de Transportes de Madrid (CRTM), como un servicio regular más del sistema de transporte público. El bus autónomo opera todos los días laborables en horario de 7.15 a 15.15 horas, teniendo su cabecera en la estación de Cercanías.

El vehículo autónomo circula por un carril específicamente señalizado, donde están ubicadas sus siete paradas, todas ellas accesibles. Madrid se convierte así en la primera comunidad española en integrar en su red de transporte público una línea de estas características.

Se trata de un vehículo EZ10 de última generación con capacidad hasta 12 pasajeros, accesible para PMR, que realiza un recorrido de 3,7 kilómetros conectando las distintas instalaciones y centros del campus, un espacio en el que cada día circulan 30.000 personas y 6.000 vehículos. El proyecto ha sido desarrollado de forma conjunta junto al CRTM, la UAM y la la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT).

Alsa destaca que la puesta en funcionamiento de este primer bus autónomo supone para la compañía de transporte de viajeros "un destacado paso en el desarrollo de proyectos de I+D+i y en su estrategia medioambiental para liderar la transición a flotas cero emisiones".

Por su parte, la UAM ha sido la encargada de dar soporte para el desarrollo de distintos programas de investigación e innovación vinculados con el proyecto, constituyendo "uno de los entornos de I+D+i más sólidos y reconocidos a nivel europeo".

