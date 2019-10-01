Australia baja los tipos a mínimos históricos

El Banco Central de Australia recortó los tipos de interés por tercera vez este martes en un intento de estimular una economía ralentizada y señaló que estaba dispuesto a hacer más si fuera necesario, enviando al dólar australiano a su nivel más bajo en un mes.
La economía del país se ha expandido durante 28 años sin recesión, pero los riesgos se han intensificado durante el último año, con una desaceleración del crecimiento, una inflación tibia, un vacilante mercado inmobiliario y una tasa de desempleo que va en aumento.
El recorte de un cuarto de punto del Banco de la Reserva de Australia (RBA, por sus siglas en inglés) llevó la tasa de interés en efectivo a un mínimo histórico de tan solo el 0,75%, lo que dejó poco espacio para más reducciones y planteó la posibilidad de una relajación de las políticas no convencionales.
El gobernador del RBA, Philip Lowe, dijo que las medidas de los bancos centrales mundiales para flexibilizar la política monetaria desempeñaron un papel importante en su decisión, al tiempo que señaló la necesidad de un período prolongado de bajos tipos de interés en el país.
Las expectativas de unas tasas de interés más bajas durante un periodo más prolongado hicieron que el dólar australiano cayera a 0,6719 dólares, la cifra más baja desde principios de septiembre.
