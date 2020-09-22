MadridActualizado:
El euro ha caído por debajo de 1,17 dólares ante la segunda ola de contagios de covid-19 en Europa y las nuevas medidas de confinamiento aplicadas. El euro se cambiaba hacia las 15.10 horas a 1,1701 dólares, frente a los 1,1750 dólares en las últimas horas de la negociación europea del mercado de divisas de la jornada anterior.
El Banco Central Europeo (BCE) ha fijado el tipo de cambio de referencia del euro en 1,1787 dólares. La aversión al riesgo incrementa la demanda de dólares, considerada una divisa segura en momentos de incertidumbre. Las ventas de viviendas usadas subieron en Estados Unidos en agosto un modesto 2,4 %, tras el incremento del 24,7 % el mes anterior.
La confianza del consumidor mejoró en la zona del euro en septiembre hasta -13,9 puntos, desde los -14,7 puntos de agosto, por lo que se produce una subida por segundo mes consecutivo tras la caída de julio. Además, el presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed), Jerome Powell, testifica ante un Comité de la Cámara de Representantes sobre el programa de estímulo aprobado en marzo para hacer frente a la pandemia.
Powell avanzó ayer en su intervención en el Congreso de Estados Unidos que la economía estadounidense está mejorando, aunque queda aún un largo camino para recuperar los niveles previos a la pandemia. También reiteró que la actual política monetaria se mantendrá, pero volvió a pedir más estímulos fiscales. La moneda única se cambió en una banda de fluctuación entre 1,1692 y 1,1773 dólares.
