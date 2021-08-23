Estás leyendo: El Banco de España gasta 110.000 euros en conocer la opinión que los ciudadanos tienen de él

El estudio tendrá dos bloques: seis grupos de discusión y dos oleadas de 2.500 encuestas telefónicas.

El edificio del Banco de España, en Madrid. E.P./Jesús Hellín
El Banco de España quiere conocer la opinión que los ciudadanos españoles tienen del organismo supervisor, por lo que ha abierto un proceso de licitación por el que pagará unos 110.000 euros a la empresa que realice dicho estudio.

El objetivo del Banco de España es diseñar las acciones de comunicación externa más adecuadas para mejorar la realización de las funciones que tiene atribuidas.

Según recoge el pliego de contratación, el proveedor externo especializado que resulte seleccionado deberá elaborar un estudio de opinión pública mixto, de carácter cuantitativo y cualitativo, para lo que dispondrá de un tiempo máximo de dos años y medio.

Los estudios cualitativos se realizarán en dos bloques, en los que se desarrollarán seis grupos de discusión de entre seis y ocho participantes, mientras que habrá dos oleadas cuantitativas de encuestas telefónicas a 2.500 ciudadanos españoles.

El Banco de España, que ha autorizado un gasto máximo de 110.000 euros para la realización del citado estudio de opinión pública, mantendrá abierto el plazo para la presentación de ofertas de las empresas interesadas en adjudicarse el contrato hasta el próximo 13 de septiembre.

