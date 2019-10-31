BBVA asegura que su reputación no ha empeorado por el 'caso Villarejo'

El consejero delegado de BBVA, Onur Genç, ha asegurado este jueves que el conocido como caso Villarejo, sobre los supuestos espionajes encargados al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, no ha tenido a día de hoy impacto directo ni en el negocio, ni en la cotización de la entidad en bolsa, y ni siquiera en su reputación.

"La reputación es algo difícil de medir, es un activo intangible", ha dicho el número dos de BBVA en rueda de prensa, aunque ha precisado que según la metodología "RepTrak", que es la que utilizan todos los bancos, "no se ve impacto". "La reputación está estable", ha sentenciado durante la presentación de los resultados trimestrales.

La afirmación contrasta con la que hizo el propio Genç a finales de julio, cuando admitió que las noticias que se publicaban sobre el escándalo por el supuesto espionaje encargado al excomisario José Villarejo afectaban negativamente a la reputación y la imagen del banco.

Incluso, BBVA ha llegado a incluir en sus últimos folletos de emisión de valores de renta fija los riesgos derivados de la investigación por el caso Villarejo, que podría suponer para la entidad "multas y daños o perjuicios" a su reputación, según reconocía.

No obstante, el consejero delegado de BBVA ha asegurado este jueves que el caso no ha tenido impacto directo en el negocio, la acción o la actitud de los inversores, ni siquiera en la reputación. "No hemos visto un impacto en absoluto", ha manifestado.

El consejero delegado de BBVA ha reiterado que el banco está comprometido a esclarecer los hechos y a cumplir la ley, colaborando activamente con las autoridades.

Asimismo, ha asegurado que BBVA ha venido aportando información a las autoridades "desde el primer día", compartiendo "proactivamente" los hallazgos de la investigación forensic, relativa a la posible relación de la entidad con Cenyt, la sociedad de Villarejo "Las líneas de investigación seguirán abiertas mientras prosiga la investigación judicial", ha añadido.