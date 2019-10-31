Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

BBVA asegura que su reputación no ha empeorado por el 'caso Villarejo'

El consejero delegado dice que ha venido aportando información a las autoridades "desde el primer día", compartiendo "proactivamente" los hallazgos de la investigación interna realizada en el banco.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El nuevo presidente de BBVA, Carlos Torres (d), y el flamante consejero delegado, el turco Onur Genç, durante la rueda de prensa con motivo de la presentación de los resultados de 2018. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El presidente del BBVA, Carlos Torres, y el consejero delegado, el turco Onur Genç, en la última junta de accionistas del banco. EFE 

El consejero delegado de BBVA, Onur Genç, ha asegurado este jueves que el conocido como caso Villarejo, sobre los supuestos espionajes encargados al comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo, no ha tenido a día de hoy impacto directo ni en el negocio, ni en la cotización de la entidad en bolsa, y ni siquiera en su reputación.

"La reputación es algo difícil de medir, es un activo intangible", ha dicho el número dos de BBVA en rueda de prensa, aunque ha precisado que según la metodología "RepTrak", que es la que utilizan todos los bancos, "no se ve impacto". "La reputación está estable", ha sentenciado durante la presentación de los resultados trimestrales.

La afirmación contrasta con la que hizo el propio Genç a finales de julio, cuando admitió que las noticias que se publicaban sobre el escándalo por el supuesto espionaje encargado al excomisario José Villarejo afectaban negativamente a la reputación y la imagen del banco.

Incluso, BBVA ha llegado a incluir en sus últimos folletos de emisión de valores de renta fija los riesgos derivados de la investigación por el caso Villarejo, que podría suponer para la entidad "multas y daños o perjuicios" a su reputación, según reconocía.

No obstante, el consejero delegado de BBVA ha asegurado este jueves que el caso no ha tenido impacto directo en el negocio, la acción o la actitud de los inversores, ni siquiera en la reputación. "No hemos visto un impacto en absoluto", ha manifestado.

El consejero delegado de BBVA ha reiterado que el banco está comprometido a esclarecer los hechos y a cumplir la ley, colaborando activamente con las autoridades.

Asimismo, ha asegurado que BBVA ha venido aportando información a las autoridades "desde el primer día", compartiendo "proactivamente" los hallazgos de la investigación forensic, relativa a la posible relación de la entidad con Cenyt, la sociedad de Villarejo "Las líneas de investigación seguirán abiertas mientras prosiga la investigación judicial", ha añadido. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas