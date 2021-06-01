Estás leyendo: BBVA completa la venta de su filial en EEUU por 9.600 millones

BBVA completa la venta de su filial en EEUU por 9.600 millones

La operación ha generado un beneficio neto de 570 millones de euros, de los que 479 millones ya se han recogido en los resultados del primer trimestre de 2021.

Edificio de la sede de BBVA en Madrid, conocido como ‘La Vela’. Isabel Infantes / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

BBVA ha completado la venta de su filial en Estados Unidos a PNC por 11.500 millones de dólares (aproximadamente 9.600 millones de euros), una vez que ha obtenido las autorizaciones regulatorias necesarias, según ha informado el banco.

Los resultados generados por la filial estadounidense de BBVA desde que se anunció la operación en noviembre de 2020 y el cierre de la venta este martes han tenido un impacto positivo agregado en la ratio Common Equity Tier 1 fully loaded del Grupo BBVA de aproximadamente 294 puntos básicos, de los que 24 puntos básicos ya se han registrado en dicha ratio entre la fecha de anuncio y el cierre del primer trimestre de 2021.

Asimismo, han generado un beneficio neto de impuestos de aproximadamente 570 millones de euros, de los que 479 millones de euros ya se han recogido en los resultados del grupo entre la fecha de anuncio y el cierre del primer trimestre de 2021.

BBVA ha comunicado que continuará desarrollando su negocio institucional y mayorista en Estados Unidos a través de su bróker dealer BBVA Securities Inc. y su sucursal en Nueva York. Asimismo, mantiene su actividad inversora en el sector fintech a través de su participación en Propel Venture Partners US Fund I.

