El BCE da un alivio de 73.000 millones a los bancos de la Eurozona al relajar sus exigencias de capital

Actualizado:
El Banco Central Europeo (BCE) suavizó el jueves un requisito de capital clave que supondrá un alivio de 73.000 millones de euros para los bancos de la zona euro que les ayudará a mantener abierto el grifo del crédito en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus.
Los 115 bancos supervisados por el BCE podrán excluir parte de su exposición a los bancos centrales (incluyendo los depósitos) del cálculo de su ratio de apalancamiento hasta junio de 2021.
El BCE dijo en una nota que esta exclusión temporal aumentará el ratio de apalancamiento agregado del 5,36% en unos 0,3 puntos porcentuales, equivalente a unos 73.000 millones de euros, según los últimos datos disponibles de finales de marzo.
"La situación provocada por la pandemia del coronavirus ha afectado a todas las economías de la zona euro de una manera profunda y sin precedentes", indicó la institución monetaria.
"Este escenario ha dado lugar a la necesidad permanente de un alto grado de acomodación de la política monetaria", agregó.
El ratio de apalancamiento, que requiere que los bancos mantengan un capital por valor del 3% de su exposición total, sólo será vinculante en julio, pero los bancos ya están obligados a revelarlo.
