madrid
El BOE de hoy recoge una resolución del Banco de España que hace pública la multa de 5.200.000 euros a Bankinter por una infracción grave cometida durante tres años, de enero de 2015 a diciembre de 2017.
En concreto, la entidad ocultó a sus clientes información importante a la hora de firmar contratos de servicios, como el cálculo de la TAE o los gastos de gestión. Así, incumplió no solo la ley, sino también órdenes y circulares del Banco de España sobre transparencia y protección a los clientes de servicios bancarios, explica CIVIO.
La sanción era mayor en un principio, de seis millones y medio, pero Bankinter ha podido acceder a la reducción del 20% por pago voluntario. La infracción se hace pública ahora que la multa ya es firme, como se hace con todas las impuestas por ilegalidades graves o muy graves.
