El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este jueves el real decreto-ley que impide el despido objetivo por faltar reiteradamente al trabajo, aunque sean faltas justificadas por razones médicas, a través de la derogación del artículo 52.d. del Estatuto de los Trabajadores que lo posibilitaba.
La supresión de este precepto legal del Estatuto de los Trabajadores había sido ya publicada el pasado 19 de febrero por el BOE, pero su convalidación en el Congreso tuvo lugar el pasado 25 de marzo y los grupos decidieron tramitarlo como proyecto de ley por el procedimiento de urgencia.
Sin embargo, el texto es el original al no haberse incorporado cambios en la tramitación parlamentaria y, según el BOE, entrará formalmente mañana en vigor.
Durante su defensa en la Cámara Baja, la ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, afirmó que la derogación del artículo 52.d. supone terminar con "una anomalía española en el ámbito laboral" y acomodar la legislación nacional a la europea.
Asimismo, afirmó que "no tiene sentido" porque se presume fraude en los afectados y en el sistema de bajas médicas. "Si forzamos a personas enfermas a que vayan a trabajar podemos provocar el efecto contrario y que el número de bajas acabe siendo muy superior", advirtió.
La derogación era "el primer compromiso" en el acuerdo programático de Gobierno y lo priorizó frente a otros cambios en materia laboral, sin necesidad de someterlo a consulta de la mesa del diálogo social al considerar que hay una "vulneración de derechos fundamentales". Se retrasó, sin embargo, ante la necesidad de superar los trámites exigibles.
CCOO y UGT reclamaban ya su derogación después de que se conociera una sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional que avalaba un caso de despido amparado en este artículo, mientras que la patronal CEOE había solicitado que se mejore el sistema sanitario para que las altas se den antes y se espere menos tiempo a las pruebas médicas.
