El Gobierno derogará por decreto ley el despido por absentismo

La ministra de Trabajo dice que el texto está "redactado y listo", pero pendiente de recabar la opinión de los propios agentes sociales y de todos los partidos políticos.

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión con patrona y sindicatos en la que se ha acordado una subida del SMI para 2020 del 5,5 %, hasta 950 euros brutos mensuales. EFE/Mariscal
La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión con patrona y sindicatos en la que se ha acordado una subida del SMI para 2020 del 5,5 %, hasta 950 euros brutos mensuales. EFE/Mariscal

Madrid

EFE

El Gobierno va a aprobar "en breve" un decreto ley para derogar el artículo 52 del Estatuto de los Trabajadores que permite el despido por absentismo laboral intermitente en un determinado periodo de tiempo, aunque esté justificado, ha avanzado la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz.

La medida ha sido comunicada por Díaz a los agentes sociales durante la reunión en la que se ha fijado la subida del salario mínimo para 2020 y se enmarca en el compromiso del Gobierno de coalición de abordar con carácter urgente la derogación de algunos aspectos de la reforma laboral del PP de 2012.

En rueda de prensa, la ministra ha explicado que el decreto ley está "redactado y listo", pero que aún queda por recabar la opinión de los propios agentes sociales y de todos los partidos políticos, dado que se trata de una figura legislativa que requiere de la convalidación parlamentaria.

(Habrá ampliación)

