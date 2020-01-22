El Gobierno de coalición pacta con los  sindicatos y la patronal subir el salario mínimo a 950 euros

Actualizado:
El Gobierno de coalición subirá el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) en 50 euros mensuales, hasta alcanzar los 950 euros en el año 2020. Supone un incremento del 5,5% con respecto a la cantidad actual, 900 euros mensuales.
Y, a diferencia de cómo lo hizo el anterior Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez en diciembre de 2018 -cuando lo incrementó en un 22%, hasta los 900 euros actuales-, en esta ocasión lo ha acordado con la patronal y los sindicatos.
Así lo ha anunciado este miércoles la Ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, tras reunirse con el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; el presidente de CEPYME, Gerardo Cuerva, y los secretarios generales de Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) y la Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT), Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez.
En una comparecencia de prensa pasadas las 19.00 horas, Díaz se ha mostrado "muy contenta", "muy feliz" por "la democracia en nuestro país" y por el conjunto de trabajadores y trabajadoras.
En varias ocasiones, empleando distintas fórmulas, la ministra ha reiterado su agradecimiento a los agentes sociales, los "protagonistas de esta subida", que han "elevado la mirada" y han "sido responsables". "Este Ministerio va a hacer grande el diálogo social", prometía.
La anterior subida también fue acordada entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, los dos partidos que sostienen al actual Gobierno, y su acuerdo de coalición recoge el objetivo de aumentar el SMI hasta "alcanzar progresivamente" el 60% del salario medio en España, "como recomienda la Carta Social Europea".
Los sindicatos traducen este porcentaje en una cantidad entre los 1.000 y los 1.200 euros, dependiendo de la fórmula escogida para calcularla.
(Habrá ampliación)
