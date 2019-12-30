PSOE y Podemos presentan este lunes por la tarde –sin preguntas de los periodistas– el programa del Gobierno de coalición que echará a andar en unos pocos días, pero el diario El País ha publicado un adelanto de las principales medidas contenidas en 51 páginas
Lo más relevante es una reforma fiscal que culminará con la subida de impuestos a los ricos, una "derogación parcial de los aspectos más lesivos de la reforma laboral" –la medida estrella– y una significativa subida del salario mínimo hasta los 1.200 euros. Además, entre las propuestas se incluye la derogación de la llamada ley mordaza –la actual ley de Seguridad Ciudadana, aprobada por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy–.
El programa pactado entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias tendrá, según El País, "un claro acento social y feminista".
Para empezar, el nuevo Gobierno subirá los impuestos a aquellos que ganen más de 130.000 euros al año, en concreto cuatro puntos del IRPF. También se subirá el impuesto de Sociedades hasta un tipo mínimo del 15%, mínimo que se situará en el 18% para los bancos y las empresas de hidrocarburos. Además, informa El País, "el tipo estatal sobre las rentas de capital se incrementará en cuatro puntos porcentuales a partir de 140.000 euros: pagarán hasta el 27%, frente al 23% actual".
En cuanto a la reforma laboral, el texto del pacto asegura que se recuperarán "los derechos laborales arrebatados por la reforma laboral de 2012". Se derogará con carácter urgente el despido cuando el trabajador esté de baja por enfermedad y se eliminarán las limitaciones al ámbito temporal de los convenios colectivos, al tiempo que también se eliminará la prioridad de los convenios de empresa sobre los sectoriales.
El texto pactado entre el PSOE y Podemos también hace una mención a las pensiones: se eliminará el factor de sostenibilidad (la fórmula que vincula las pensiones a la esperanza de vida) y el índice de revalorización (que condiciona las subidas de pensiones a la marcha de la economía) previstos en la ley de 2013.
