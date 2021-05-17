La bombona de butano encadena su cuarta subida consecutiva y marca máximos desde 2018

MadridActualizado:
La bombona de butano costará a partir de mañana un máximo de 14,64 euros, lo que supone un incremento del 4,87% (68 céntimos) respecto al precio actual y que este producto energético se anote su tercera revisión al alza consecutiva.
Además, marcará su mayor precio máximo desde noviembre de 2018, cuando se vendía a 15,33 euros.
El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este lunes la tercera revisión en 2021 del precio máximo de venta de los gases licuados del petróleo envasados (GLP) en envases de entre 8 y 20 kilogramos (bombona tradicional de butano), que se hace cada dos meses.
El precio se calcula en función del coste de la materia prima (propano y butano) en los mercados internacionales, así como del coste de los fletes (transporte) y la evolución del tipo de cambio euro-dólar, estando limitada el alza y la baja del precio al 5%.
En esta ocasión, el incremento se producirá debido al efecto del déficit pendiente de compensar procedente de los bimestre anteriores y a pesar de la caída de los precios internacionales (-6,7%).
El gas licuado de petróleo (GLP) envasado es una mezcla de hidrocarburos, principalmente compuesta de butano, y actualmente se consumen en España 68 millones de envases de distintas capacidades, de los que 53 millones (un 78%) se encuentran sujetos al precio máximo regulado.
El consumo de este combustible se encuentra en retroceso y desde 2009 a 2018 ha descendido un 20%, según datos del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.
