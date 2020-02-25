Borja Prado cobró 14,7 millones en su salida como presidente de Endesa

MADRIDActualizado:
Borja Prado, presidente de Endesa hasta el pasado abril, recibió el año pasado una retribución total de la compañía de 14,78 millones de euros, según el informe anual de retribuciones de consejeros presentado este martes por la energética a la CNMV.
Esta cantidad casi quintuplica los 3,07 millones de euros que percibió en el ejercicio precedente, y obedece sobre todo a los 9,61 millones que cobró de indemnización por su salida. En metálico se llevó 14,22 millones, en sistemas de ahorro 282.000 y en remuneración por otros conceptos 287.000 euros.
Por su parte, el consejero delegado, José Bogas, recibió 2,6 millones de euros. La remuneración en metálico ascendió a 2.137.000 euros (con 740.000 de sueldo, 540.000 de retribución variable a corto plazo y 857.000 euros de variable a largo plazo). Sus ingresos se completan con 363.000 euros por sistema de ahorro (que eleva el acumulado a 12,2 millones) y 100.000 euros por otros conceptos.
La compañía someterá a la próxima Junta General de Accionistas una nueva política de retribución para el periodo 2020-2022, que incluye un incremento en la retribución fija a José Bogas como consejero delegado de la compañía hasta los 960.000 euros.
Además, entre estas modificaciones, se incluirá el incremento de tres a cuatro millones de euros en la retribución máxima anual que pueden recibir los administradores "en su condición de tales". La compañía señala que este aumento responde al incremento del número de miembros del consejo de administración, que pasará previsiblemente de once a trece.
Por su parte, la retribución total del consejo de administración de Endesa en 2019 ascendió a un total de 19,273 millones de euros, frente a los casi 7,5 millones de euros del ejercicio anterior (por el sueldo e indemnización del expresidente Borja Prado)
