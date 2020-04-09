Estás leyendo: Bruselas propone que se permita inyectar dinero público en empresas en crisis por el coronavirus

Bruselas propone que se permita inyectar dinero público en empresas en crisis por el coronavirus

La Comisión Europea somete a consulta con los países de la UE una ampliación del Marco Temporal de Ayudas de Estado para recapitalizar aquellas empresas gravemente impactadas por la pandemia, siempre sea como último recurso y con condiciones.

Un hombre cubierto con mascarilla, delante de la sede de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bruselas

Actualizado:

EFE

La Comisión Europea  planteó este jueves permitir temporalmente que los países de la Unión Europea (UE) recapitalicen con dinero público aquellas empresas gravemente impactadas por la pandemia de covid-19, siempre que se haga como último recurso y con ciertas condiciones.

El Ejecutivo comunitario ha sometido a consulta con sus miembros esta propuesta, que ampliaría el Marco Temporal de Ayudas de Estado puesto en marcha el mes pasado para facilitar la concesión de ayudas públicas para responder a la pandemia que, en circunstancias normales, no habrían sido permitidas por la legislación comunitaria.

Bruselas prevé adoptar los cambios la semana que viene, tras haber consultado con las capitales.

"Las medidas de emergencia (frente al coronavirus) están poniendo bajo presión a muchas empresas que afrontan una reducción de su capital, con consecuencias negativas en su capacidad para financiar sus actividades. Ampliaremos el Marco Temporal para permitir a los Estados recapitalizar empresas cuando sea necesario y apropiado", dijo en un comunicado la comisaria de Competencia, Margrethe Vestager.

La Comisión precisó que, ante la posibilidad de que esta medida distorsione la competencia en el mercado comunitario, deberá usarse como "último recurso" y estar sujeta a "condiciones claras en cuanto a la participación, remuneración y salida del Estado de las empresas en cuestión".

Los Estados podrían proporcionar apoyo en forma de capital o de instrumentos de capital híbrido.

Bruselas considera que estas recapitalizaciones podrían reducir los riesgos para la economía de la UE en su conjunto y contribuir a que los Estados eviten las adquisiciones hostiles de empresas estratégicas por parte de compradores extranjeros. 

