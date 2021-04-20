Estás leyendo: CaixaBank plantea el despido de 8.291 personas, el mayor ERE de la historia de la banca en España

Fusión de CaixaBank y Bankia CaixaBank plantea el despido de 8.291 personas, el mayor ERE de la historia de la banca en España 

El banco ha descartado las prejubilaciones y tratará de que las salidas se produzcan con arreglo a la máxima voluntariedad y la meritocracia.

Torres Kio con el logo de CaixaBank. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

La dirección de CaixaBank ha planteado el despido de 8.291 personas (el 18% de la plantilla) y el cierre de 1.534 oficinas (el 27% de la red actual), convirtiéndose en la reestructuración de mayor envergadura realizada hasta el momento en el sector bancario español, según fuentes de la reunión consultadas por Europa Press.

El banco ha descartado las prejubilaciones y tratará de que las salidas se produzcan con arreglo a la máxima voluntariedad y la meritocracia. A pesar de que se preveía que gran parte de las salidas fuera asumidas por los mayores, el banco pretende que el ajuste sea equilibrado y afecte en un 50% a mayores de 50 años y la otra mitad a menores de este límite de edad.

Esta primera oferta puesta sobre la mesa por CaixaBank se enmarca en el procedimiento de despido colectivo que va a acometer como consecuencia de la absorción de Bankia, aunque la afectación final dependerá del empeño y el esfuerzo de la mesa negociadora.

La entidad habría explicado a los sindicatos que las causas del ERE son productivas y organizativas, resultado de la fusión y del entorno actual del mercado, así como de la evolución de los clientes hacia lo digital.

El cierre de 1.534 ofcinas

Además, CaixaBank se ha comprometido a poner en marcha un plan de recolocación para que la gente que abandone la entidad encuentre un nuevo empleo en el periodo más corto posible.

Respecto a oficinas, el podrecimiento se saldará con el cierre de 1.534 de ellas y los criterios se basarán en el tamaño del municipio y competencia bancaria en la plaza; la distancia entre oficinas de ambas entidades; la cuota de presencia y solapamiemtos; evitar la exclusión financiera y potenciar oficinas de mayor tamaño y especialización.

