CCOO insta al Gobierno a convocar las consultas para subir el SMI ya este año

El secretario general de Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Unai Sordo, ha pedido este miércoles al Gobierno que abra "cuanto antes" la ronda de consultas a la que está obligado para poder subir el salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI) este mismo año.
Sordo ha advertido que van a ser "exigentes" para que los trabajadores que cobran el SMI no pierdan poder adquisitivo este año, lo que significa que la subida del salario mínimo esté en línea con la evolución de la inflación. El secretario general del sindicato ha explicado a los medios que, en un momento donde el índice de precios al consumo (IPC) se sitúa próximo al 3%, para CCOO "es absolutamente necesario garantizar que estos sueldos de 950 euros brutos al mes en jornada completa no pierdan en ningún caso poder adquisitivo".
La evolución del empleo en España en los últimos tres meses, añade Sordo, "deja sin excusa al Gobierno" para afrontar una subida que "tenía que haberse producido bastante antes". También ha destacado que 2022 está cerca y que se debe generar una "perspectiva clara" para los beneficiarios del SMI.
A finales de julio, la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño, avanzó que en septiembre y, en función de la evolución del empleo, el Gobierno analizaría una posible subida del SMI para los meses finales de este año.
