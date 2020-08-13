Cellnex capta 4.000 millones en su ampliación de capital con una espectacular demanda

BarcelonaActualizado:
Cellnex Telecom anunció el jueves que cerró con éxito una ampliación de capital de 4.000 millones en la que demanda superó en más de 46 veces la oferta, lo que significa que los inversores ávidos de activos de fuerte crecimiento y retorno como las torres de telecomunicaciones solicitaron títulos por valor agregado de unos 185.000 millones de euros.
El incremento de capital, que estaba asegurado y que destinará a financiar unos ambiciosos planes de expansión, pone en circulación 101,4 millones de acciones nuevas del grupo catalán, que equivalen a un 26% del capital antes de la ampliación.
Con esta nueva operación, la multinacional pretende lograr una mayor fortaleza para financiar su crecimiento en el continente europeo y, a la vez, consolidar su posición en los ocho países en los que está presente sin dejar de participar en futuros proyectos en otros mercados.
Desde su salida a Bolsa, Cellnex ha anunciado inversiones y compromisos de inversión por valor de aproximadamente 14.100 millones de euros y cuenta con un portafolio de proyectos que ha reportado un retorno total para los accionistas superior al 300 %, según datos de la compañía.
Cellnex se encuentra entre la escasa media docena de valores del Ibex que está saliendo airoso de la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020 con una revalorización del 52% en lo que va de año tras haber prácticamente duplicado su valor en 2019.
El jueves cerró en 54,3 euros, frente a los 39,45 euros a los que se suscribió la ampliación, capitalizando unos 26.400 millones de euros, por encima de los 19.500 millones de euros de Telefónica.
