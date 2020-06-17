El fondo soberano de Abu Dabi se sitúa como segundo accionista de Cellnex con casi un 7%

MADRIDActualizado:
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) ha alcanzado el 6,970% del capital del grupo de torres de telecomunicaciones español Cellnex, según figura en los registros del regulador bursátil con fecha del martes.
El fondo soberano de Abu Dabi, un fondo con presencia histórica en el accionariado del grupo catalán, se convierte así en el segundo accionista por detrás del hólding italiano Edizione, que tiene una participación del 16,45%.
En otro orden de cosas, Cellnex comunicó a última hora del martes el cierre de dos operaciones de bonos por un total de 915 millones de euros.
Por una parte amplió una emisión existente de bonos a 5 años en un importe de 165 millones de euros y colocó un nuevo bono por importe de 750 millones de euros, con vencimiento en junio de 2029 y un cupón del 1,875%.
