Cellnex espera más compras de torres telefónicas en 2019-2020

Cellnex, el grupo de torres de telefonía más grande de Europa, espera que se concreten más acuerdos en 2019 y 2020 después de un desembolso reciente de 3.000 millones de euros en activos propiedad del magnate francés Xavier Niel, dijo el jueves el consejero delegado de la compañía española.
"Ahora es el momento, 2019-2020", dijo Tobías Martínez a Reuters en una entrevista. "A lo mejor porque trabajamos mucho en 2018 ahora se ve (la evolución de los resultados). Esperamos seguir ejecutando transacciones de M&A (siglas inglesas para fusiones y adquisiciones)".
Cellnex se ha hecho con decenas de miles de emplazamientos de torres de telefonía en Europa en los últimos tres años y ahora se considera un actor clave en la consolidación del mercado de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones.
Cellnex quiere hacer más negocios en Reino Unido, donde ya ha mostrado interés por la compañía de torres CTIL, independientemente de lo que ocurra con el brexit, dijo Martínez.
Los operadores de redes de telecomunicaciones, que enfrentan un estancamiento de los ingresos, buscan formas de maximizar los beneficios y reducir la deuda. Martínez dijo que deberían cambiar el modelo tradicional de tener en propiedad las torres con las que se conectan a sus clientes.
"Veo dos años en el que los grandes operadores se están planteando qué hacer con sus torres. Lo que es estratégico no es tener las torres, sino acceso al mercado".
La empresa está muy interesada en seguir comprando activos en Europa occidental, aunque también valoraría ir a la Europa del Este, dijo.
Martínez dijo que su interés en la empresa británica de torres CTIL, una sociedad conjunta de Telefónica y Vodafone, no se había visto menguado por la perspectiva del Brexit y destacó que quería hacer más negocios en Reino Unido. "Queremos estar en Reino Unido con o sin Brexit", dijo, pero matizó que en función del tipo de divorcio con la UE, podrían complicarse las cosas si la volatilidad cambiaria deprime el valor de los activos y hace que los vendedores se echen atrás.
El nuevo plazo establece que Reino Unido abandonará la UE el próximo 31 de octubre.
