Mientras el BBVA admite admite un posible impacto reputacional y económico por haber contratado los servicios del comisario José Manuel Villarejo para labores de espionaje, este miércoles se ha conocido lo que cobró el año pasado —2018— la persona que lo contrató, el expresidente y actual presidente de honor del banco Francisco González.
En el foco del huracán por el escándalo del caso Villarejo, González obtuvo una remuneración total de 5,13 millones de euros correspondiente al ejercicio 2018, un 11% menos que un año antes, mientras que el entonces consejero delegado de la entidad —ahora presidente del BBVA—, Carlos Torres Vila, sumó 4,51 millones de euros, un 8% menos.
En el supuesto de que se confirmara que la entidad bajo la presidencia de González contrató los servicios de la firma del encarcelado excomisario José Manuel Villarejo para realizar labores de espionaje, de acuerdo a la política de remuneraciones del BBVA, el banco podría aplicar cláusulas de malas praxis y reclamar al que todavía es su presidente de honor la cuantía variable de su remuneración.
La política de remuneraciones de BBVA establece que el 40% de las remuneraciones variables debe ser satisfecho durante el primer trimestre de 2019, mitad en forma de acciones y la otra mitad en metálico.
Mientras, el 60% restante queda diferido y sujeto a indicadores plurianuales que pueden reducir e incluso llevar a cero dicha parte, nunca incrementarla. Esta parte de la retribución variable no se comenzará a cobrar hasta 2022, por lo que quedará diferida por un periodo de cinco años y se dividirá en un 60% en acciones y el resto en efectivo.
Asimismo, toda la remuneración variable está sujeta a cláusulas malus, que podrían limitar o impedir el cobro debido a posibles resultados de ejercicios negativos o malas praxis, y a cláusulas clawback, que podrían permitir a la entidad recuperar cantidades ya satisfechas.
En cualquier caso, el sueldo variable diferido está sujeto a la política retributiva vigente en 2017, con indicadores plurianuales que pueden reducirlo e incluso llevarlo a cero, nunca incrementarlo, así como cláusulas malus y clawback.
