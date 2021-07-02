madrid
La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha abierto un expediente sancionador contra Apple y Amazon por posibles prácticas anticompetitivas en los sectores de venta por Internet de productos electrónicos y de la prestación de servicios de comercialización a terceros vendedores, según ha informó el organismo regulador este pasado jueves en un comunicado.
La CNMC ha explicado que ha tenido acceso a "determinada información" de la que puede deducirse la existencia de "indicios racionales" de que Amazon y Apple han incurrido en una serie de infracciones en materia de competencia.
En un comunicado, Amazon ha subrayado que va a "colaborar plenamente con la CNMC en su investigación".
Según el organismo regulador, ambas empresas habrían acordado una serie de restricciones en la página web de Amazon en España. Por un lado, Amazon habría restringido la venta minorista de productos de Apple por parte de terceras empresas. También habría restringido "determinada publicidad" de productos competidores de Apple y determinadas campañas dirigidas a clientes de Apple por parte de Amazon.
La CNMC también investiga otras posibles restricciones comerciales, aunque no ha explicado en detalle a cuáles se refiere.
"Las conductas investigadas podrían estar restringiendo la competencia en los sectores de la venta por Internet de productos electrónicos, y de la prestación de servicios de comercialización a terceros vendedores minoristas a través de plataformas en línea (Marketplace) en España", ha explicado la CNMC, alertando que esta apertura de expediente "no prejuzga" el resultado final de la investigación.
Se abre ahora un periodo máximo de 18 meses para la instrucción de expediente y para su resolución por parte del máximo regulador del mercado.
Las sociedades investigadas son Amazon Services Europe, Amazon Europe Core, Amazon EU y Amazon Online Spain, mientras que por parte del fabricante del iPhone son Apple Distribution International, Apple Retail Spain y Apple Marketing Iberia.
