La compraventa de vivienda cae en abril por tercer mes consecutivo 

La compraventa de vivienda en España cayó un 3,1% interanual en abril, según datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística publicados el miércoles, encadenando a su vez una caída mensual, por tercer mes consecutivo, del 3,8%. La Estadística de Transmisiones de Derechos de la Propiedad (ETDP) señaló que se registraron un total de 41.049 compraventas, de las cuales un 81,3% fueron operaciones de vivienda usada, y un 18,7% de vivienda nueva.
"Los datos muestran un enfriamiento en el ritmo de crecimiento, ya que la caída del 3,1% interanual es el mayor descenso registrado desde abril de 2017", explicó a raíz de la publicación del INE Fernando Encinar, jefe de estudios de idealista.
Pese a la paulatina recuperación del sector en los últimos años, las cifras de compraventas de los últimos meses (entre 40.000 y 50.000) aún quedan lejos de las más de 100.000 operaciones mensuales que se realizaban en 2008, antes del estallido de la burbuja inmobiliaria en España.
"Durante los 4 primeros meses del año se han vendido un 2% más viviendas que durante el mismo periodo de 2018, apoyadas por un fuerte crecimiento en el cierre de operaciones de obra nueva. Aun así, todavía es temprano para confirmar si se trata del techo de compraventas o de un compás de espera tras la agitada primavera electoral que hemos vivido en España este año", dijo Fernando Encinar.
"En el caso de que se tratara de esta segunda hipótesis, es probable que sigamos viendo cierta ralentización durante los próximos meses, hasta que se cierren los pactos postelectorales en todas las administraciones y los potenciales compradores conozcan las políticas que se aplicarán en cada caso".
A nivel autonómico la Comunidad Valenciana (147 por cada 10.000 habitantes) y Andalucía (130) vuelven a ser este mes las comunidades con mayor número de transmisiones de viviendas, seguidas de Canarias (120).
