Javier Cárdenas comunica vía email a su equipo que 'Hora Punta' dejará de emitirse

El responsable y presentador del polémico programa de actualidad Hora Punta, Javier Cárdenas, ha dirigido este lunes a través del realizador del programa un correo electrónico al resto del equipo en el que les informa de que finalmente el programa no seguirá en la parrilla en septiembre.

"He de decirte que si tienes cualquier oferta de trabajo aprovéchala; y si no, busca otra alternativa desde este momento. Nosotros no empezaremos el programa en septiembre ni la producción el 20 de agosto". La dirección de RTVE suspendió la emisión diaria de Hora Punta y anunciaba a partir de primeros de septiembre su emisión con una periodicidad semanal.

Un "repentino cambio" de estos días ha dado al traste con la idea de emitir el programa semanalmente por "una serie de cambios directivos y organizativos en TVE", se puede leer en el correo a los trabajadores que lo han recibido. El presentador catalán se ofrece también para recomendar a su equipo si fuese necesario ("no dudes en pedírmelo") y da por definitiva la decisión de RTVE respecto a la emisión de Hora Punta.



"Si hubiese algún cambio, te lo comunicaría lo más pronto posible, cosa que no creo que se produzca", continua. "Sólo agradecerte en nombre de Javier Cárdenas y el mío propio, todo lo que has hecho por el programa esperando volver a coincidir contigo en un futuro próximo. Mucha suerte, gracias por todo y un fuerte abrazo".