El Corte Inglés prevé facturar 1.000 millones 'online' en 2020

El grupo de distribución lanzará su nueva 'app' en quince días , para ser "la primera tienda de El Corte Inglés".

Un cliente, en uno de los centros de El Corte Inglés, en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

El Corte Inglés prevé facturar 1.000 millones de euros en 2020 procedente del negocio online, según ha avanzado el director de ecommerce y clientes del gigante de la distribución española, Ricardo Goizueta, al tiempo que ha avanzado que en 15 días se lanzará la nueva app de la compañía.

Goizueta ha realizado estas declaraciones durante su intervención en la asamblea de Anged, donde ha abordado las dificultades y sinergias on y offline en el comercio. El directivo ha señalado que la aplicación de móvil de El Corte Inglés tiene más tráfico que otros dispositivos. "La tienda online es la primera tienda de El Corte Inglés", ha apuntado.

De esta forma, el grupo español tiene previsto presentar su nueva versión en 15 días, que pretende cambiar la forma de comunicarse con sus clientes y su apuesta por la omnicanalidad, según avanzó la presidenta Marta Álvarez en la pasada junta de accionistas.

En este sentido, Goizueta ha asegurado que El Corte Inglés tiene una hoja de ruta "clarísima" y que es el ejemplo de como se está abordando la transformación digital en las empresas, aunque ha reconocido que una de las amenazas es que el "ecommerce explote" y el "no estar preparados" en algunas categorías.

Así, ha defendido que el mercado online crezca, pero no de forma "desmesurada" y ha reconocido que el Black Friday "no es una buena noticia". El directivo ha avanzado que el cliente multicanal "compra el doble" y ha señalado que en la apuesta por la omnicanalidad, todas las marcas tendrán el surtido completo que se ofrece en el online y por la personalización, con emails personalizados a cada cliente.

