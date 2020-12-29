El Corte Inglés prevé facturar hasta 1.200 millones en el el negocio logístico

MADRID
El Corte Inglés creará una nueva filial independiente dedicada a la logística para competir con Amazon y con el objetivo de ofrecer su infraestructura a terceros y triplicar su volumen de negocio hasta facturar 1.200 millones de euros, según han informado fuentes del grupo presidido Marta Álvarez.
En concreto, la intención de la compañía es aprovechar la infraestructura logística con la que ya cuenta, que es la que da servicio a sus centros comerciales y supermercados.
Según informa este martes El País, se trata de una división en la que trabajan alrededor de 5.000 personas, que cuenta con 1,2 millones de metros cuadrados de superficie en 50 almacenes centrales y regionales, además de los almacenes de sus puntos de venta en España y Portugal, entre los que transitan diariamente un millar de tráileres, además de otros medios de transporte que realizan envíos a tiendas y domicilios.
Esos servicios logísticos están valorados en unos 400 millones (es lo que gastaría El Corte Inglés si tuviese que contratarlos fuera), según fuentes conocedoras del proyecto que cita el periódico.
De esta forma, la compañía aprovechará y reforzará su actual infraestructura de logística y transporte, incluso con acuerdos con otros especialistas, y la ofrecerá a terceros, para convertirse en su operador logístico de principio a fin, desde las plantas de producción hasta, si es necesario, el domicilio del cliente.
El grupo, que se encuentra inmerso en acelerar su digitalización, multiplicó por tres sus ventas online en el primer semestre fiscal y ya representan el 15% del total de las ventas retail frente al 7% del año pasado.
En concreto, las ventas online crecieron un 124% en el segundo trimestre tras la reapertura de tiendas, registrando un alza solo en junio del 218%.
En el conjunto del primer semestre fiscal, el mes de abril, coincidiendo con el confinamiento por el estado de alarma, fue el que mayor crecimiento registraron las ventas online, al dispararse un 386%.
