El Corte Inglés busca socio financiero para entrar en el sector de la gestión de fondos

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés está inmerso en la búsqueda de un socio financiero para entrar en el sector de la gestión de fondos de inversión, fondos de pensiones y productos de ahorro, según han informado fuentes financieras.
De hecho, el gigante de la distribución inició antes del verano un proceso de selección con el objetivo de encontrar un aliado de referencia para entrar en el negocio de las instituciones de inversión colectiva, entre los que figuran ya cinco nombres: Mutuactivos, BlackRock, Abante, Andbank y Santander.
Las mismas fuentes han precisado que estas cinco entidades podrían haber presentado ya sus ofertas a la compañía de distribución presidida por Marta Álvarez para postularse como socios para la venta de fondos a través de su red comercial.
Desde el grupo de distribución, socio del Santander en financiación al consumo a través de Financiera El Corte Inglés, han declinado realizar comentarios al respecto y se han limitado a señalar que "El Corte Inglés estudia siempre muchas posibilidades, estando todo abierto".
No obstante, según aseguran fuentes próximas a las partes, que cita El Confidencial, El Corte Inglés mantiene negociaciones avanzadas con Mutua Madrileña para que la compañía especializada en seguros sea su partner en la división de gestión de patrimonios. Mutua lanzó en 2015 Mutuactivos Inversiones Agencia de Valores, sociedad que tiene capacidad para asesorar y vender productos o soluciones de inversión.
Dentro de los cinco candidatos que pueden aliarse con El Corte Inglés para crear un gigante financiero, Mutua Madrileña y BlackRock son los que a priori contarían con más opciones de partida, según las fuentes consultadas, que han indicado, no obstante, que el proceso se encuentra todavía en una fase incipiente.
