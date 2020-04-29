Estás leyendo: La economía de EEUU sufre la primera caída trimestral desde la crisis de 2008

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis económica por el coronavirus La economía de EEUU sufre la primera caída trimestral desde la crisis de 2008

El PIB del país norteamericano se contrajo a un ritmo anual del 4,8% en el primer trimestre de 2020 por los efectos de la pandemia del coronavirus

Imagen de archivo de una mujer en EEUU. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES/Archivo
El gasto de los consumidores, que en EEUU representa casi dos tercios de la actividad económica, se redujo un 7,6%, el mayor descenso en este indicador desde 1980. EFE/Jason Szenes/Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Washington

EFE

La economía estadounidense se contrajo a un ritmo anual del 4,8% en el primer trimestre de 2020 por los efectos de la pandemia del coronavirus, la primera caída trimestral registrada desde la crisis financiera de 2008, informó este miércoles el Gobierno de Estados Unidos (EEUU).

El Departamento de Comercio publicó hoy el primero de sus tres cálculos sobre la evolución del producto interior bruto (PIB) entre enero y marzo en el país. La cifra es peor que las estimaciones de los analistas, que anticipaban una caída del PIB del 4,1 % en el arranque del año.

El gasto de los consumidores, que en EEUU representa casi dos tercios de la actividad económica, se redujo un 7,6%, el mayor descenso en este indicador desde 1980.

Estados Unidos, que registra ya un millón de contagios y casi 60.000 muertos por la covid-19, se prepara para una recesión no vista desde la década de 1930 debido a la paralización de la actividad económica por la pandemia.

En las últimas semanas, más de 26 millones de personas han solicitado el subsidio de desempleo en el país.

Las previsiones anticipan que la caída del PIB en el segundo trimestre de 2020 será aún mayor, dado que no se prevé que se comience a reabrir la economía del país hasta al menos el próximo mes de junio.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú