Criteria pone a la venta la compañía de aparcamientos Saba

Criteria, el holding que integra los activos del grupo La Caixa, entre ellos CaixaBank, está analizando vender una participación en el grupo de aparcamientos Saba en una operación que podría valorar a esta última en hasta 1.200 millones de euros, deuda incluida, según cinco fuentes con conocimiento de la situación.
Tres de las fuentes dijeron que Criteria planeaba contratar a AZ Capital como asesor para llevar la venta de Saba, que el año pasado tuvo un resultado operativo bruto (Ebitda) provisional de 118 millones de euros.
Las concesiones de aparcamientos y parking como los que tiene Saba están atrayendo al capital privado y a fondos de infraestructuras y pensiones gracias a los retornos recurrentes que generan.
"El proceso de puja será bastante abierto. Los interesados podrán hacer ofertas por una participación mayoritaria o minoritaria", dijo una de las fuentes que tomó parte en una etapa anterior del proceso.
Criteria y Saba no quisieron hacer comentarios y AZ Capital no respondió a una solicitud de comentarios.
A pesar de que la propiedad de vehículos va en descenso en las ciudades, se han completado varias operaciones similares desde 2017.
El fondo Ardian dijo el mes pasado que negociaba con fondos de infraestructuras la venta de su participación en el operador de parkings francés Indigo.
Criteria se hizo con el control total de Saba el año pasado tras pagar 438 millones de euros por el 49,9% que no controlaba a los fondos de inversión KKR, Proa y Torreal.
Poco después de subir la participación, Criteria se embolsó un dividendo de 150 millones de euros de Saba, a la que también asiste financieramente con dos créditos por valor de 590 millones.
Saba gestiona 378.000 plazas de aparcamiento y 1.175 parkings en nueve países. En 2018, compró activos a Indigo en Reino Unido, Alemania, Eslovaquia y la República Checa.
