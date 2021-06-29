Estás leyendo: Damm firma una financiación sostenible de 200 millones con Sabadell, CaixaBank, Santander y BBVA

Damm firma una financiación sostenible de 200 millones con Sabadell, CaixaBank, Santander y BBVA

El crédito está vincualdo a objetivos de sostenibilidad como producir más energía verde para autoconsumo desde los centros de producción o reducir el peso de los residuos no valorizables generados cada año.

Fábrica de Estrella Damm en El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona).
Fábrica de Estrella Damm en El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona). CEDIDA

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

Damm ha firmado líneas de financiación sostenible (Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG) con Banco Sabadell, CaixaBank, Santander y BBVA por un total de 200 millones de euros.

Según informa la compañía este martes en un comunicado, se trata de su primera financiación ESG, "con la que se renuevan sus líneas de financiación y a las que se incorporan criterios de sostenibilidad".

Esta financiación está vinculada a conseguir objetivos de sostenibilidad, como reducir el peso de los residuos no valorizables generados cada año según los hectolitros producidos y producir más energía verde para autoconsumo desde los centros de producción.

Damm ha explicado que este acuerdo de financiación responde a su apuesta por proyectos para minimizar el impacto medioambiental de su actividad.

Así, ha destacado que es "la cervecera nacional con mayor capacidad de generación de energía para autoconsumo", en lo que se incluyen instalaciones solares y también generación de energía eléctrica a partir del biogás obtenido durante la depuración de aguas residuales.

