Datos del paro El paro bajó en 210.484 personas en 2018 hasta cifras de 2008

Se reduce un 6,2% hasta situar la cifra total de parados en 3.202.297. Además, la afiliación media a la Seguridad Social cerró el ejercicio con un dato histórico de 19.024.165 ocupados, sólo superado en 2007. 

El número de desempleados registrados en los servicios públicos de empleo disminuyó en 210.484 personas durante 2018 (6,2 % menos), hasta situar la cifra total de parados en 3.202.297, la más baja desde 2008. De acuerdo con los datos publicados hoy por el Ministerio de Trabajo, el número de desempleados registrados cayó en diciembre en 50.570 personas respecto al mes anterior (1,5 % menos), principalmente por la salida del desempleo de 43.874 personas en el sector servicios.

El pasado año se rubricaron 22,3 millones de contrataciones, el 3,7 % más que el año anterior, de las que 20 millones fueron temporales (2,9 % más) y 2,2 millones, indefinidas, cifra que representa un máximo de la serie histórica y supone un avance del 18,4 % respecto al año anterior.

Dato histórico en la Seguridad Social

La afiliación media a la Seguridad Social cerró 2018 con un dato histórico de 19.024.165 ocupados, sólo superado en 2007, y registró un aumento de 563.965 inscritos respecto al año pasado.

El incremento interanual fue del 3,06 % y de este aumento, 272.449 afiliados fueron mujeres (el 3,19 % más) y 291.516, hombres (el 2,94 % más). En diciembre, la afiliación a la Seguridad Social aumentó en 78.541 ocupados respecto a noviembre, un 0,41 %.

