El déficit público alcanza el 2,02% del PIB en julio

Hasta el mes de julio, el déficit de la Administración Central, Comunidades Autónomas y Seguridad Social, sin incluir los ayuntamientos, se situó en el 2,02% del PIB, por encima del 1,94% del año pasado, dijo el lunes el Ministerio de Hacienda. La cifra se situó por debajo del 2,09% publicado un mes antes para el periodo comprendido entre enero y junio.
En concreto, los números rojos de las administraciones públicas se sitúan en los 25.233 millones, lo que supone un incremento del 8,3% respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.
La cifra excluye el saldo neto de las ayudas a instituciones financieras, que a finales de julio es positivo por importe de 43 millones.
En el desglose del déficit público hasta julio, la Administración Central ha registrado un déficit de 16.332 millones, excluida la ayuda financiera, lo que supone un 16,1% menos que el año pasado y equivale al 1,31% del PIB, frente al 1,62% de 2018.
Por su parte, las comunidades autónomas se ha disparado al multiplicarse casi por setenta y se sitúa en 3.090 millones, el 0,25% del PIB, debido a un alza de los recursos del 3,2%, frente a un aumento del gasto del 6,2%.
Todas las regiones, salvo el País Vasco, Baleares y Canarias, han registrado números rojos hasta julio.
De su lado, los fondos de la Seguridad Social obtuvieron un déficit del 0,47% del PIB. Los recursos se elevaron 5,5%, destacando el fuerte incremento de las cotizaciones del 8,1%. Así, el sistema de Seguridad Social registra un déficit de 7.264 millones, el 0,58% del PIB.
