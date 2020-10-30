Estás leyendo: La demanda de acciones de la china Ant Group ante su estreno en Bolsa alcanza el récord de tres billones de dólares

Público
Público

La demanda de acciones de la china Ant Group ante su estreno en Bolsa alcanza el récord de tres billones de dólares

La colocación en los mercados de Shanghái y de Hong Kong del grupo financiero filial de Alibaba, que opera Alipay, la mayor plataforma de pagos de China, será la más grande del mundo.

El logo de la financiera Ant Group, una filial del gigante chino del comercio online Alibaba, en su sede en la localidad de Hangzhou, en la provincia china de Zhejiang.
El logo de la financiera Ant Group, una filial del gigante chino del comercio online Alibaba, en su sede en la localidad de Hangzhou, en la provincia china de Zhejiang.  — Aly Song / REUTERS

HONG KONG

Actualizado:

ulie Zhu, Sumeet Chatterjee/REUTERS

Los inversores minoristas hicieron ofertas por un récord de 3 billones de dólares por acciones de la oferta pública inicial (IPO) de Ant Group Co Ltd., que será la más grande del mundo, por su apuesta a que crecerá la demanda por servicios financieros en China.

La doble colocación de Ant, que se espera que recaude unos 34.400 millones de dólares, está dividida equitativamente entre el mercado STAR de Shanghái y el de Hong Kong, y supera a la salida a bolsa de la petrolera Saudi Aramco por 29.400 millones de dólares en diciembre del año pasado.

Los inversores, tanto minoristas como institucionales, se apresuraron a comprar acciones de Ant, que opera Alipay, la mayor plataforma de pagos de China, y otros servicios financieros, a pesar de los riesgos de un mayor escrutinio en el país y en el extranjero.

El tramo de Shanghai de la salida a bolsa atrajo cerca de 19 billones de yuanes (2,8 billones de dólares) de ofertas de los inversores minoristas, o 872 veces el número de acciones destinadas para ellos, según un documento presentado a la bolsa de valores el jueves.

Un codigo QR del sistema de pago digital Alipay, de Ant Group (una filial del gigante chino del comercio online Alibaba), en un comercio en Pekín. — Tingshu Wang / REUTERS

El tramo de Hong Kong recibió 1,3 billones de dólares hongkoneses (168.000 millones de dólares) en ofertas, o 389 veces el número de acciones que se ofrecieron, dijeron personas con conocimiento del asunto el viernes, las que no quisieron ser menciondas porque la información no es pública todavía.

Los 3 billones de dólares de la demanda de los inversores minoristas, equivalentes al producto interno bruto del Reino Unido, tienen como telón de fondo unos mercados globales inestables en vísperas de las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos de la próxima semana y un panorama económico mundial sombrío.

Sin embargo, los inversores en la colocación en Bolsa han dejado de lado las preocupaciones específicas de la empresa y las más amplias del mercado con la esperanza de que Ant continúe beneficiándose de la rápida digitalización de los servicios financieros en China.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público