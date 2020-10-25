Estás leyendo: La financiera china Ant Group ultima la mayor salida a Bolsa de la historia

La financiera china Ant Group ultima la mayor salida a Bolsa de la historia

El grupo, respaldado por el gigante del comercio electrónico Alibaba, prevé captar con su salida a los mercados de Shanghái y de Hong Kong 29.100 millones, por encima de lo que recaudó la petrolera Saudi Aramco en diciembre (23.000 millones)

El logo Ant Financial Services Group, en su sede en la localidad china de Hangzhou. REUTERS/Shu Zhang
HONG KONG/SHANGHÁI

Actualizado:

Reuters

El gigante de la tecnología financiera china Ant Group Co Ltd estableció el lunes los términos de su doble salida a bolsa, con la que pretende recaudar hasta 34.400 millones de dólares (29.100 millones de euros), en el que será el mayor debut bursátil de la historia.

Ant, filial de Alipay (una plataforma móvil de terceros y pago en línea, desarrollada en Hangzhou en febrero de 2004 por Alibaba y su fundador Jack Ma), tiene como objetivo captar esta semana unos 17.200 millones de dólares en Shanghái y más o menos la misma cantidad en Hong Kong, según dijo la empresa el lunes.

La firma fijó el precio para el parqué de Shanghái en 68,8 yuanes (10,27 dólares) por acción, mientras que para la bolsa de Hong Kong el valor establecido fue de 80 dólares de Hong Kong (10,32 dólares) por acción.

 Ant tiene previsto vender hasta 1.670 millones de acciones en la bolsa de valores de Shanghái y el mismo número en el mercado de Hong Kong.

El logo de Alipay, en lo alto de su edificio de oficinas de Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

La cotización simultánea en Hong Kong y Shanghái del gigante de tecnología financiera china, respaldada por el gigante del comercio electrónico Alibaba, superaría a la anterior mayor salida a bolsa en los registros, la de Saudi Aramco por 29.400 millones de dólares (unos 23.000 millones de euros) del pasado mes de diciembre.

"Es la primera vez que el precio de una salida a bolsa tan grande - la más grande en la historia de la humanidad - se ha fijado fuera de la ciudad de Nueva York" dijo el sábado el fundador de Alibaba, Jack Ma ,en la Cumbre del Bund celebrada en Shanghái, calificando el estreno bursátil de Ant de "milagro".

