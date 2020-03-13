Estás leyendo: Deoleo suscribe el acuerdo de refinanciación de deuda con toda la banca acreedora

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Deoleo suscribe el acuerdo de refinanciación de deuda con toda la banca acreedora

La compañía aceitera prepara una ampliación de capital por importe máximo de 50 millones, que se realizará en función de las condiciones del mercado.

El presidente y consejero delegado de la aceitera Deoleo, Ignacio Silva durante la Junta Extraordinaria de Accionistas en la sede de la compañía en Rivas Vaciamadrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar
El presidente y consejero delegado de la aceitera Deoleo, Ignacio Silva durante la Junta Extraordinaria de Accionistas en la sede de la compañía en Rivas Vaciamadrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Deoleo ha suscrito con el 100% de sus entidades financieras acreedoras el acuerdo de refinanciación de pasivo de 575 millones de euros, según ha informado la compañía este viernes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

En acuerdo, que reemplaza el contrato de lock-up firmado el pasado 25 de septiembre de 2019, incorpora ya el clausulado completo de los contratos que regularán, tras su efectividad, los nuevos términos y condiciones de la deuda financiera sindicada del grupo.

Asimismo, como continuación a la suscripción del acuerdo de refinanciación y en ejecución de lo previsto en el mismo, Deoleo ha iniciado los trámites necesarios para solicitar su homologación judicial, de conformidad con la legislación vigente.

Así, el consejo de administración de la compañía acordará, en principio una vez se dicte auto acordando la homologación judicial del acuerdo de refinanciación por parte del Juzgado de lo Mercantil de Córdoba, el lanzamiento de la ampliación de capital dineraria por importe máximo de 50 millones de euros y, en función de las condiciones del mercado en ese momento, fijará los términos y condiciones de la misma.

Deoleo ha reiterado que sigue confiando en poder cerrar la operación de reestructuración dentro del primer semestre de este ejercicio, "todo ello supeditado a medidas que pudieran imponerse en relación con la situación actual que pudieran retrasarlo".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú