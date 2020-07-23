madridActualizado:
Las pernoctaciones en hoteles bajaron en junio un 95,1% respecto al mismo mes de 2019 y se quedaron en 1,82 millones, al tiempo que el número de viajeros alojados fue de 920.778, menos del 10 % de los registrados un año antes, según la encuesta de establecimientos hoteleros del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Es el cuarto mes consecutivo en el que, como consecuencia de la crisis sanitaria y la declaración del estado de alarma, descienden las pernoctaciones en los hoteles españoles tras las bajadas del 66,5% de marzo, del 100% en abril y del 99,2% en mayo.
Desde el día 21 de junio finaliza el estado de alarma, permitiéndose la movilidad de la población en todo el territorio nacional. No obstante, y dadas las restricciones de las tres primeras semanas de junio, solo han abierto 5.896 de los casi 20.000 hoteles existentes en España, un 64,6% menos que hace un año. El total de plazas ofertadas es de 322.508, un 16,7% del total.
Los hoteles de cuatro estrellas los más visitados
En el primer semestre de este año, se han producido 44,1 millones de pernoctaciones en hoteles españoles
Durante el mes de junio, 920.778 viajeros se han alojado en algún establecimiento hotelero, con un total de 1.820.455 pernoctaciones. Ambas cifras suponen menos del 10% de los totales estimados para estas variables hace un año, según el INE.
La comunidad autónoma con más establecimientos abiertos en junio fue Andalucía, con 916. Los hoteles de Andalucía son, además, los que más viajeros alojaron (208.347, que realizan 386.502 pernoctaciones). Le siguieron Cataluña y Comunidad de Madrid.
En el primer semestre de este año, se han producido 44,1 millones de pernoctaciones en hoteles españoles, un 70,5% menos que en el mismo período de 2019.
