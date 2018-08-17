La deuda pública marca nuevo récord tras subir en junio en 7.144 millones

La deuda del conjunto de las administraciones públicas subió en 7.144 millones de euros en junio, hasta 1,162 billones de euros, un 0,6% más que en mayo y un nuevo máximo histórico, y representa en torno al 98,8% del PIB, según los datos publicados este viernes por el Banco de España.
Con este repunte en el sexto mes del año, la deuda pública continúa la alcista después de haberse incrementado en 4.935 millones de euros en mayo y marca nuevo máximo histórico, superando el registrado el pasado mes de marzo (1,160 billones de euros).
En términos interanuales, la deuda de las administraciones públicas creció en 27.808 millones de euros, un 2,45% más que en junio de 2017.
Tras el avance de junio, la ratio de deuda sobre el PIB se situó en el entorno del 98,8%, por encima del objetivo marcado para este año del 96,8% del PIB.
Por administraciones, gran parte del repunte de la deuda pública en junio se debe al aumento de la deuda del Estado, que avanzó en 10.006 millones de euros, hasta superar los 1,019 billones de euros, lo que supone un incremento mensual del 1% y un alza interanual del 4,4%.
Al mismo tiempo, la deuda de las comunidades autónomas aumentó también en junio en 1.058 millones, un 0,36% más respecto al mes anterior y un 2,3% más frente a junio de 2017, hasta situarse en 292.372 millones de euros.
Por su parte, el endeudamiento de las corporaciones locales subió en 485 millones, hasta los 29.349 millones, un 1,7% más respecto a mayo pero un 9,5% inferior a hace un año.
Por último, la deuda de las administraciones de la Seguridad Social aumentó en 7.501 millones de euros respecto a mayo, hasta los 34.888 millones, lo que supone un avance mensual del 27,4% y un repunte interanual del 7,6%, puesto que en junio de 2017 era de 32.429 millones de euros.
(Habrá ampliación)
