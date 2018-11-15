Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Dia ultima un acuerdo para refinanciar 900 millones de deuda

Las acciones del grupo de supermercados son objeto de un volumen relativamente elevado de posiciones especulativas

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Dia en uno de sus supermercados en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

El logo de Dia en uno de sus supermercados en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Las acciones de Dia mostraban el jueves el mayor avance de la bolsa española tras publicarse en Expansión que el grupo de supermercados ultima un acuerdo para refinanciar 900 millones de euros.

Según el diario, que basa su información en fuentes financieras no identificadas, Dia ultima un acuerdo con la banca que le va a dar el oxígeno suficiente para rebajar la presión a la que está siendo sometido el balance de la compañía.

En concreto, Expansión indicó que Dia firmará "en los próximos días" una refinanciación de todos los contratos de crédito que tiene con 14 acreedores, un proceso en el que participan Rothschild y PwC como socios financieros y Linklaters como asesor legal.

La empresa no realizó comentarios sobre la información de Expansión a una llamada de esta agencia.

Dia, que durante la reciente crisis en española expandió sus tiendas y registró entre 2011 y 2016 incrementos de dos dígitos en ventas y ebitda gracias a su modelo de bajo coste, lleva meses sufriendo en sus cuentas, ante la fuerte competencia en el segmento de formatos de proximidad, que solía ser su punto fuerte.

Las acciones de Dia son objeto de un volumen relativamente elevado de posiciones cortas (inversores que han vendido acciones prestadas acciones con el fin de ganar dinero recomprándolas cuando caiga), lo que distorsiona los movimientos alcistas, ya que estos inversores bajistas pueden lanzarse a comprar acciones con las subidas para minimizar pérdidas. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas