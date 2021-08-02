Estás leyendo: Trabajo dobla las ayudas para fomentar la economía social hasta los 10,4 millones

Trabajo dobla las ayudas para fomentar la economía social hasta los 10,4 millones

Estas ayudas económicas están dirigidan a iniciativas que generen empleo de calidad, impulsen la responsabilidad social y fomenten la igualdad, entre otras materias.

La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz.
La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz. Marta Fernández / Europa Press

El Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social convocará subvenciones para el fomento del trabajo autónomo, la economía social y la responsabilidad social de las empresas por un total de 10,44 millones de euros, más del doble que el pasado año (4,38 millones).

En un comunicado, el Ministerio de Trabajo ha explicado que esta convocatoria de subvenciones, que se publicará mañana en el BOE y estará abierta durante 20 días hábiles, está dirigida a iniciativas que generen empleo de calidad, impulsen la responsabilidad social y fomenten la igualdad, entre otras materias.

La vicepresidenta de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha señalado en el comunicado su voluntad de "seguir apoyando la economía social y a las personas autónomas" con este aumento de la dotación para las ayudas.

