Duro Felguera gana 10,9 millones en 2019

MADRID
La firma de ingeniería asturiana Duro Felguera obtuvo un beneficio neto de 10,9 millones de euros en 2019, lo que ha supuesto que la empresa supere los objetivos marcados en su plan estratégico, según las cuentas remitidas este sábado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La empresa se encuentra en un proceso de negociación constante con entidades financieras con el objetivo de obtener recursos y avales para cubrir las necesidades de negocio, ya que la no disposición de la línea de avales comprometida en el acuerdo de refinanciación firmado en 2018, "está dificultando alcanzar los niveles de contratación previstos en el plan estratégico".
Además, la empresa ha informado de que se encuentra en un proceso de búsqueda de inversores industriales con vocación de permanencia para "reforzar" la posición patrimonial y de tesorería, así como conversaciones con todas las partes interesadas con objeto de obtener los apoyos necesarios en el beneficio del grupo.
En 2018 el beneficio neto de la compañía fue de 99,4 millones de euros incluyendo el ingreso extraordinario procedente de la refinanciación por importe de 218,7 millones de euros. Sin contemplar esa partida extraordinario, la empresa habría registrado pérdidas de 119,2 millones.
En cuanto a cifra de negocio de la empresa, las ventas descendieron hasta los 397,5 millones de euros frente los 421,3 millones de 2018, mientras que el resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) se situó en 20 millones frente a los 'números rojos' de 124,3 millones del año anterior.
