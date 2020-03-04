Estás leyendo: Duro Felguera se querella contra su expresidente por apropiación indebida y administración desleal

Duro Felguera se querella contra su expresidente por apropiación indebida y administración desleal

Angel Antonio del Valle fue nombrado presidente y consejero delegado de Duro Felguera en junio 2011, y dimitió de ambos cargos en noviembre de 2017, en  medio del proceso de refinanciación de la deuda de la empresa asturiana.

El expresidente de Duro Felguera, Ángel Antonio del Valle. E.P.

OVIEDO

EUROPA PRESS

El consejo de administración de Duro Felguera, como resultado de un proceso de investigación interna y a la luz de los informes al respecto de un despacho de abogados "de reconocido prestigio", ha acordado presentar en los juzgados de Gijón una querella criminal por administración desleal y apropiación indebida contra Ángel Antonio del Valle, anterior presidente y consejero delegado de la compañía, según ha informado este miércoles la empresa en un comunicado.

El despacho de abogados emitió un informe en el que se consideran indicios de posibles actuaciones que pudieran tener consecuencias en ámbito del derecho penal, por lo que el consejo de administración acordó, en el marco de sus obligaciones, interponer una querella criminal contra Ángel Antonio del Valle por administración desleal y apropiación indebida.

La interposición de esta acción judicial no pone fin a la investigación interna que continúa abierta y, por tanto, la querella podría ampliarse tanto por nuevos hechos de los que se llegara a tener conocimiento como a otras personas que pudieran haber colaborado o participado en los hechos que han dado lugar al acuerdo de interponer la querella.

Del Valle fue nombrado presidente y consejero delegado de Duro Felguera en junio 2011, y dimitió de ambos cargos en noviembre de 2017. Con anterioridad a junio 2011, había sido representante físico de la sociedad Inversiones el Piles, entidad de la que había sido nombrado consejero en 2003 y consejero delegado, en mayo de 2008.

