Escrivá anuncia un ajuste en las pensiones de los nacidos entre 1950 y 1975

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, interviene en un encuentro organizado, este lunes, por Nueva Economía Forum en Madrid.
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ofrece una rueda de prensa para presentar un avance de afiliación de junio el 18 de junio de 2021. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha avanzado este jueves que la puesta en marcha del nuevo mecanismo de equidad intergeneracional supondrá para la generación del "baby boom" (nacidos desde finales de 1950 a mediados de 1970) "un pequeño ajuste en su pensión". Este mecanismo sustituirá al Factor de Sostenibilidad.

En una entrevista en TVE, el ministro ha explicado que esta generación, llamada baby boomers, es "más ancha" y deberá asumir "algo del esfuerzo que hay que hacer de moderación del gasto en pensiones durante un periodo concreto de tiempo".

Para ello, plantea que podrán "elegir entre varias opciones: una puede ser un pequeño ajuste en su pensión, que sería muy moderado, o alternativamente podrían trabajar un poco más".

"Problema coyuntural"

Para Escrivá, España "no tiene un problema agudo de pensiones", sino "un problema coyuntural" para afrontar el incremento del gasto que supondrá la jubilación de esta generación, ya que después se corregirá solo.

Sustitución del factor de sostenibilidad por un nuevo mecanismo de equidad intergeneracional

El acuerdo que este jueves sellan Gobierno y agentes sociales con el primer paquete de medidas de la reforma de las pensiones contempla la sustitución del factor de sostenibilidad por un nuevo mecanismo de equidad intergeneracional que estará definido en cinco meses y que comenzará a aplicarse en 2027.

El mecanismo de equidad intergeneracional sustituirá al factor de sostenibilidad de la reforma de 2013, un elemento "mal definido" porque vinculaba las pensiones "a la esperanza de vida a todos y de forma indefinida", ha explicado.

La reforma de pensiones entrará en vigor "a fin de año", ha dicho el ministro, quien ha calculado que entrará en el Congreso a principios de septiembre y "podrá estar vigente en algunos elementos centrales ya para el año que viene".

De esta forma, las pensiones ya comenzarán 2022 revalorizándose con el IPC de 2021, ha dejado claro el ministro, de forma que "los pensionistas no tendrán que estar pendientes cada año de ver qué decide en presupuestos el Gobierno de turno". 

