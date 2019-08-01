Público
España marca otro récord de turistas en puertas de la temporada estival

La llegada de visitantes extranjeros hasta junio crece un 2,8%, hasta rozar los 38,2 millones personas, que se han gastado más de 40.000 millones de euros.

Varios turistas toman fotografías con sus teléfonos móviles por el centro de la ciudad de València. EFE/Ana Escobar

España registró la llegada de casi 38,2 millones de turistas internacionales hasta junio, un incremento de un 2,8% en comparación a 2018, batiendo un nuevo récord a las puertas de los meses más fuertes del verano, según datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicados el jueves.

El sector se recuperó de una leve desaceleración del mes de mayo, cuando bajó un 1,6%, el primer descenso en ocho meses. En el mes de junio, España recibió la visita de 8,8 millones de turistas internacionales, lo que supone un aumento del 3,2% más que en el mismo mes del pasado año.

España prevé que los datos récord se mantengan durante el verano, cuando espera la llegada de casi 30 millones de turistas internacionales.

El turismo es, junto con el sector automovilístico, uno de los pilares de la economía española al aportar cerca del 12% del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB). En 2018, la cifra de visitantes encadenó su sexto año consecutivo de llegadas récord, con un total de 82,8 millones de visitantes.

Además, el gasto de los turistas aumentó un 3,7% en el primer semestre del año, alcanzando los 40.380 millones de euros, dijo el INE.

Reino Unido sigue siendo principal país que visita España representando el 23,3% pese a un descenso del 5,3% respecto a junio del 2018.

Por otro lado, el numero de visitantes de Alemania y Francia ha aumentado, con un aporte del 8,4% y el 8,0% respectivamente en relación a la tasa anual.

