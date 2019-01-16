Público
Sexto récord anual consecutivo de llegadas de turistas en 2018

España cierra el ejercicio con el récord de 82,6 millones de visitantes extranjeros, un 0,9% más respecto a 2017, según los datos del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo

Bañistas en la playa de Benidorm (Alicante) en el mes de agosto. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

El número de turistas internacionales que visitaron España batió otro récord en 2018, el sexto consecutivo, a pesar de un verano más lento de lo habitual, dijo el miércoles la ministra de Industria, Reyes Maroto.

Los datos oficiales preliminares mostraron que el número de visitantes a España aumentó un 0,9% en 2018 respecto al año anterior, hasta alcanzar los 82,6 millones de turistas.

"La hoja de ruta va en la línea adecuada, el Presupuesto para turismo de 2019 va a ser clave", dijo Maroto en rueda de prensa, en referencia a las cuentas públicas para este ejercicio, que de momento no cuentan con apoyos suficientes en el Parlamento.

La ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, antes de la presentación del balance turístico de 2018. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

"Soy optimista, la línea del Ministerio es positiva, España se va a consolidar como destino de flujos y destino inteligente, la marca de la nueva gobernanza turística es alcanzar un modelo definido en la calidad y no en la cantidad", añadió.

España es el segundo país más visitado del mundo después de Francia y el turismo es un sector fundamental para la economía nacional, aportando casi el 12% del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) y es un fuerte generador de trabajo, con más de 2 millones de empleos.

