La investigación todavía tiene un recorrido de muchos meses antes de concluir. Además de a la UE y a España, la Oficina ha iniciado esta investigación examinando a Austria, Brasil, República Checa, India, Indonesia, Italia, Turquía y Reino Unido.

MADRID, 18/02/2020.- Las ministras de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz; Hacienda y Portavoz, María Jesús Montero e Igualdad, Irene Montero (i a d); durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
Las ministras de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz; Hacienda y Portavoz, María Jesús Montero e Igualdad, Irene Montero; durante una rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La Oficina del Representante Comercial de Estados Unidos ha decidido abrir una investigación la Unión Europea y otros nueve países, entre ellos España, con respecto a los impuestos sobre servicios digitales, popularmente conocidos como tasa Google, que se han aprobado o planteado en sus jurisdicciones, según ha informado el organismo este martes.

Además de a la UE y a España, la Oficina ha iniciado esta investigación examinando a Austria, Brasil, República Checa, India, Indonesia, Italia, Turquía y Reino Unido.

La investigación, amparada en la sección 301 de la Ley de Comercio de Estados Unidos, todavía tiene un recorrido de muchos meses antes de concluir. Entre las medidas que podría proponer el Representante Comercial si la investigación es concluyente está la imposición de aranceles comerciales.

El análisis iniciado este martes todavía se encuentra en su fase inicial, por lo que la Oficina del Representante Comercial únicamente ha pedido comentarios y sugerencias de las partes potencialmente involucradas en el caso.

Hace meses, la Oficina culminó un proceso similar con respecto a la tasa Google de Francia. La Administración estadounidense decidió imponer un arancel del 100% a una serie de importaciones francesas, como el vino o el queso. Sin embargo, Washington congeló su aplicación poco antes de entrar en vigor para dar margen a las conversaciones en el seno de la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE), que está trabajando en una solución global para la fiscalidad de las empresas digitales.

