El Euríbor sigue en caída libre y marca su cuarto mínimo histórico

Madrid
El euríbor a doce meses, el indicador más empleado en España para calcular las cuotas de las hipotecas, marca en noviembre su cuarto mínimo consecutivo, al cerrar el mes en una tasa media del -0,481%, según datos de mercado.
Aunque todavía el Banco de España tiene que confirmar este dato, algo que previsiblemente hará mañana, esta nueva caída del euríbor supondrá una nueva rebaja en las cuotas de los hipotecados.
Esto se debe a que hace un año, la tasa media del indicador era más alta (menos negativa), y se situó en el -0,272%.
De esta manera, en el caso de una hipoteca media de unos 100.000 euros, a un plazo de 25 años, y un interés del 1% más el euríbor, el ahorro será de algo más de 9 euros al mes o más de 110 euros al año.
El euríbor está a punto de cerrar un año con muchos vaivenes, ya que subió durante los meses de marzo, abril y mayo, en plena pandemia del coronavirus en España y en Europa, y desde junio, tras la intervención del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) para hacer frente a la crisis derivada de la covid-19, comenzó a bajar.
Y ha caído con fuerza hasta marcar en agosto, septiembre, octubre y ahora noviembre, cuatro mínimos históricos consecutivos.
En concreto, el indicador terminó agosto en el -0,359 %; septiembre, en el -0,415%, y octubre, en el -0,466%.
En noviembre ha vuelto a caer a la espera de que el BCE, en su próxima reunión de diciembre, pueda anunciar más medidas para hacer frente a la crisis, después de que la recuperación iniciada en Europa haya perdido fuelle ante la segunda ola de la pandemia.
