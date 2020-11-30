Estás leyendo: El IPC se mantiene en territorio negativo por octavo mes en noviembre

La tasa anual de inflación sigue en el -0,8% tras subir el precio de la luz y bajar el de los alimentos, según el dato adelantado por el INE.

Un hombre comprando en la carnicería de un supermercado en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

Los precios al consumo se mantuvieron deprimidos en el mes de noviembre en España, lo que aumenta el temor a que el país entre en una espiral deflacionaria por el efecto de la alarma sanitaria del coronavirus.

El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) dijo el lunes que el indicador adelantado del Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) situó su variación anual en el –0,8% en noviembre, la misma que en octubre. Con este dato, la inflación interanual encadena su octava tasa negativa consecutiva.

"En este comportamiento destaca la subida de los precios de la electricidad, que bajaron el año pasado, y el descenso de los precios de la alimentación y bebidas no alcohólicas, frente a la estabilidad registrada en 2019", dijo el INE.

En tasa mensual (noviembre sobre octubre), el IPC subió un 0,2% en el penúltimo mes del año, el mismo crecimiento que se registró en noviembre de 2019.

El INE explica que en el IPC de noviembre se ha proseguido con la recogida presencial de los precios, manteniéndose la recogida por medios telemáticos cuando, por motivos de seguridad sanitaria, no ha sido posible o conveniente realizarla de modo presencial.

Por su parte, la variación anual del indicador adelantado del IPCA (índice de precios armonizado para su comparación con el resto de la Unión Europea) se sitúa en el –0,9% en noviembre, por encima del -0,8% que preveían los analistas según una encuesta de Reuters. Si este dato provisional se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA se mantendría respecto al mes anterior.

El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de noviembre el próximo 11 de diciembre.

