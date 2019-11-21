Euronext dice que sigue negociando con BME pese a la opa de la suiza Six

Euronext todavía sigue en contacto con la Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) para una posible fusión a pesar de la opa lanzada por el operador de la Bolsa de Zúrich, SIX Group, según anunció el jueves Stéphane Boujnah, consejero delegado del grupo europeo, durante una entrevista con la página web Boursorama.
"Estamos en conversaciones continuas con el consejo de administración de BME para presentar una oferta", dijo, sin proporcionar ningún detalle cuantificado sobre sus condiciones financieras. "Hay un calendario que nos lleva a principios del año 2020, que es el calendario normal de las ofertas públicas españolas".
SIX Group se adelantó a Euronext el pasado lunes al presentar su oferta pública de adquisición por Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) valorándola en 2.840 millones de euros, pocos minutos después de que Euronext confirmara que estaba negociando con la plataforma española de mercados.
La oferta suiza, de tener éxito, crearía el tercero mayor operador europeo de mercados financieros detrás de la Bolsa de Londres y la Bolsa alemana (Deutsche Börse).
Euronext, que agrupa entre otras las bolsas de París, Ámsterdam, Bruselas, Lisboa y Dublín, aún no ha revelado las condiciones financieras de una posible oferta sobre el mercado de Madrid.
