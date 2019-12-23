Ferrovial vende con pérdidas su filial de servicios en Australia y Nueva Zelanda

Ferrovial ha alcanzado un acuerdo para vender su negocio de servicios en Australia y Nueva Zelanda, Broadspectrum, que supondrá un impacto negativo en su cuenta de resultados de 270 millones de euros en el cuarto trimestre.
La venta se enmarca en el plan de desinversión en la división de servicios, un proceso que lleva meses abierto y que Ferrovial podría ahora ejecutar de manera separada por zonas geográficas.
Ferrovial adquirió Broadspectrum en mayo de 2016 incluyendo, junto a sus operaciones en Australia y Nueva Zelanda, las que mantenía en Estados Unidos, Canadá y Chile, que ahora quedan fuera de esta transacción. Tras la adquisición se integraron dentro de Ferrovial Servicios Internacional.
"Respecto al resto de la división de Servicios del grupo, Ferrovial continúa comprometida con su desinversión, habiéndose observado un mayor interés en negocios y/o geografías específicas", dijo la empresa en el comunicado remitido el lunes al regulador bursátil.
Según anunció el grupo de infraestructuras a primera hora del lunes, la venta de Broadspectrum a una entidad controlada por Ventia Services Group Pty Limited se realizará a un precio de venta de 485,5 millones de dólares australianos (unos 303 millones de euros) según equity value (precio de las acciones y préstamos de accionista), con un valor de empresa o enterprise value de unos 327 millones.
El cierre de la operación está sujeto a la obtención de las autorizaciones regulatorias y de competencia, entre otros trámites.
